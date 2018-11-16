Sam Farmer's NFL Week 11 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643); season 97-49-2 (.664). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-9 (.357); season 68-73-7 (.482). Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, the New York Jets and San Francisco have the week off. All times Pacific:
CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-4) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (4-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Off the board. O/U: Off the board.
The Bengals won this matchup handily in Week 2, but both teams are struggling now. Bengals aren’t the same without a healthy A.J. Green, and sweeping a division opponent is really tough.
Ravens 24, Bengals 20
TENNESSEE TITANS (5-4) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (4-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Colts by 1 1/2. O/U: 49.
Marcus Mariota is starting to look like he did back at Oregon. The Titans are fresh off a huge win over New England, but don’t discount a hot Colts team that hasn’t surrendered a sack in four games.
Colts 27, Titans 23
HOUSTON TEXANS (6-3) at WASHINGTON REDSKINS (6-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Texans by 3. O/U: 42.
Washington’s offense is beat up, and Houston’s defense is improving. The Texans secondary is a weakness but the Redskins can’t throw on anybody. Texans can move the ball on a good Redskins D.
Texans 24, Redskins 17
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (6-2-1) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Steelers by 5. O/U: 47.
It’s a revenge game, and it comes at a bad time for the Jaguars, who have lost five in a row. The Steelers won’t forget last season, or Jalen Ramsey’s bold statements. Steelers defense is on the rise.
Steelers 30, Jaguars 20
DALLAS COWBOYS (4-5) at ATLANTA FALCONS (4-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Falcons by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.
Falcons are different at home, and are poised to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to Cleveland. Dallas is ranked seventh on defense but QB Matt Ryan is capable of finding the soft spots.
Falcons 27, Cowboys 20
CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-3) at DETROIT LIONS (3-6)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Panthers by 3 1/2. O/U: 51.
Carolina looks like a club that’s going to stick around and be a wild-card team. The defense isn’t as good as it traditionally is, which makes this more interesting. But the Lions are more flawed.
Panthers 28, Lions 24
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Giants by 2. O/U: 52.
Coming off that win on the West Coast, the Giants are looking OK on offense, and Tampa Bay’s defense is a mess. The Giants’ defense is nothing special, but it isn’t going to lose this one for them.
Giants 28, Buccaneers 24
OAKLAND RAIDERS (1-8) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (2-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Cardinals by 5. O/U: 41.
Ugly game. The Raiders showed flashes against the Chargers, and the Cardinals at least got the Chiefs’ heart rate up a bit in Kansas City. If the Cardinals lose, that could be it for coach Steve Wilks.
Cardinals 21, Raiders 17
DENVER BRONCOS (3-6) at CHARGERS (7-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Chargers by 7. O/U: 46 1/2.
Losing Denzel Perryman is tough for the Chargers, but they’re still among the NFL’s top five teams. They find ways to win every week. The Broncos can generate a pass rush, but this isn’t their year.
Chargers 28, Broncos 23
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-5) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-1)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Saints by 8 1/2. O/U: 56.
The Saints have hit stride on offense and are especially good in the ear-splitting confines of the Superdome. The Eagles are struggling, down two starting corners, and look like a shell of title team.
Saints 31, Eagles 21
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (5-3-1) at CHICAGO BEARS (6-3)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Bears by 2 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.
Figures to be a great game in the Black & Blue Division, with Chicago riding a three-game winning streak and smothering on defense. The Vikings are more talented on offense and that tips scales.
Vikings 24, Bears 21
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (9-1) at RAMS (9-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: Channel 7, ESPN.
Line: Rams by 3 1/2. O/U : 63.
A midseason Super Bowl between two 9-1 teams. Whichever defense can get a few stops will determine the winner. Chiefs might have had a slight edge in Mexico City, but being back in L.A. favors Rams.
Rams 35, Chiefs 31