Sam Farmer's NFL Week 11 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-5 (.643); season 97-49-2 (.664). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-9 (.357); season 68-73-7 (.482). Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, New England, the New York Jets and San Francisco have the week off. All times Pacific: