NFL review and preview: With other NFC West teams teetering, how will the Rams handle prosperity?

So far, it has been pretty smooth sailing, even with the loss of kicker Greg Zuerlein, cornerback Aqib Talib, linebacker Dominique Easley, and returner Pharoh Cooper. In Thursday’s victory over Minnesota, there were some breakdowns in coverage and not enough of a pass rush off the edges. Still, the interior rush came to life, and when the Rams offense is rolling like it is, it’s going to be hard for teams to keep pace.