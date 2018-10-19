Sam Farmer's NFL Week 7 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-5 (.667); season 55-36-2 (.604). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-6 (.600); season 40-47-6 (.459). Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Seattle have the week off. Times are Pacific.