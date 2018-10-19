Sam Farmer's NFL Week 7 picks

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 10-5 (.667); season 55-36-2 (.604). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-6 (.600); season 40-47-6 (.459). Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Seattle have the week off. Times are Pacific.
Tennessee (3-3) vs. Chargers (4-2)
Sunday, 6:30 a.m.
Chargers 28, Titans 17
TV: Channel 2.
Line: Chargers by 61/2. O/U: 45.
Although Tennessee is capable of pulling off a stunner every so often, the Chargers are solid across the board. They’re in position for a big second half of the season.
New England (4-2) at Chicago (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Patriots 28, Bears 20
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Patriots by 3. O/U: 491/2.
Get in Tom Brady’s face and the Patriots are a completely different team, and the Bears have the players to bring the heat. But the edge goes to Bill Belichick finding a way to fluster Chicago’s QB.
Buffalo (2-4) at Indianapolis (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Colts 21, Bills 10
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Colts by 71/2. O/U: 43.
Andrew Luck is playing hard and having fun, even though the Colts are coming off a loss. Indianapolis will stop the run and put the game on the shoulders of Derek Anderson, or whoever is at quarterback.
Houston (3-3) at Jacksonville (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Jaguars 23, Texans 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Jaguars by 5. O/U: 42.
The Jaguars need to get Leonard Fournette back, especially after their debacle against the Cowboys. Houston can occasionally put a game together, but Jacksonville is fueled by pride in this one.
Detroit (2-3) at Miami (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Lions 31, Dolphins 23
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 47.
The Lions are rested after their off week, and Miami is coming off a huge victory over Chicago. Is Brock Osweiler going to get it done for the Dolphins two weeks in a row? Here’s betting no.
Minnesota (3-2-1) at New York Jets (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Vikings 30, Jets 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Vikings by 31/2. O/U: 461/2.
The Jets can be explosive, and the Vikings are vulnerable to letdowns. But Minnesota has too much offensive firepower, and its defense is capable of getting its act together.
Carolina (3-2) at Philadelphia (3-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Eagles 27, Panthers 21
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Eagles by 41/2. O/U: 451/2.
The Eagles are finding a rhythm, with Carson Wentz getting back to the way he looked last season. Philadelphia’s defense is better than Washington’s and the Panthers were stymied by the Redskins.
Cleveland (2-3-1) at Tampa Bay (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Buccaneers 28, Browns 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Buccaneers by 31/2. O/U: 50.
The Browns have some receiver issues, and that makes it easier to defend against them. Being at home helps the Buccaneers, who are capable of overcoming their defensive upheaval.
New Orleans (4-1) at Baltimore (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Saints 20, Ravens 16
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Ravens by 21/2. O/U: 50.
This could be the game of the week. This is a red-hot Saints offense against a smothering Ravens defense. Drew Brees gets the nod over Joe Flacco, although both teams are rolling.
Rams (6-0) at San Francisco (1-5)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Rams 31, 49ers 27
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Rams by 91/2. O/U: 52.
The Rams are a better team, but they have some defensive issues, particularly in coverage. The 49ers make it interesting, but Todd Gurley and Jared Goff make the difference.
Dallas (3-3) at Washington (3-2)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Cowboys 27, Redskins 24
TV: None. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Redskins by 11/2. O/U: 411/2.
This looked like a stinker a few weeks ago, but now it’s one of the more interesting games. Each team has alternated wins and losses each week. Dallas breaks the trend and wins two in a row.
Cincinnati (4-2) at Kansas City (5-1)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
Chiefs 34, Bengals 27
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Chiefs by 6. O/U: 58.
The Chiefs will bounce back at home after a dispiriting shootout loss at New England. Both of these teams can score, but the Chiefs can score more — plus they’re in comfortable surroundings.
New York Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
Falcons 34, Giants 20
TV: ESPN.
Line: Falcons by 5. O/U: 541/2.
The Falcons are a different team at home, and they’re capable of starting quick and putting it away. The Giants are a mess, as we saw in their last loss to the Eagles. Matt Ryan gets it done.