Raiders cornerback Sean Smith to plead guilty to felony count of assault with great bodily injury

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith will plead guilty Tuesday to a felony count of assault with great bodily injury in connection with an altercation in Pasadena last year, according to the attorney for the alleged victim.
As part of the deal in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Smith will be sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation.
"He's pleased that [Smith] is admitting guilt, but the sentence is light," Jonathan Dennis, the attorney for Christopher Woods, told The Times on Monday.
Smith is accused of assaulting Woods, his sister's then-boyfriend, on July 4 in Old Town Pasadena. Two witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing in December that Smith stomped the head of Woods as he lay bleeding and unconscious near the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway.
"It was violent," Sergio Galicia, who passed by the early-morning scene and summoned police, told the court.
Doctors later inserted a metal plate and screws underneath Woods' right eye. He also underwent reconstructive surgery on his left eye socket to repair five fractures.
The Raiders reportedly plan to release Smith, who signed a four-year, $40-million contract in 2016.
