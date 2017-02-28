Jets hire La'Roi Glover as assistant defensive line coach

La’Roi Glover, the Rams’ director of player engagement for seven seasons, has been hired by the New York Jets as an assistant defensive line coach, the Jets announced Tuesday.

Glover, 42, played defensive tackle for 13 NFL seasons and made the Pro Bowl every year from 2000 to 2005. He recorded 83 1/2 career sacks, including 17 in 2000.

Glover, who played at Point Loma High and San Diego State, was drafted in the fifth round by the Oakland Raiders in 1996 and played five seasons for the New Orleans Saints, four for the Dallas Cowboys and three for the Rams.

Glover is the second member of the Rams’ organization to join the Jets coaching staff this off-season.

Dennard Wilson was hired as defensive backs coach last month.

