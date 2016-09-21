Richard Sherman says people are ignoring message of NFL players' protests

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman did not take questions from reporters on Wednesday during his media session, instead reading a statement that said the message of NFL players’ protests during the national anthem has been lost.

The former Compton Dominguez High and Stanford star said people should be discussing the fact that “more guys have gotten shot and killed in the middle of the street” and not if players are kneeling, raising fists or locking arms during the pregame ceremony.

The Seahawks play Sunday against San Francisco, and it was 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who first refused to stand during the national anthem that sparked similar protests across the NFL.

“I do a lot of community service,” Sherman said. “I go out there and try to help kids and try to encourage them to be better and to aspire to more. And when you tell a kid, ‘When you're dealing with police, just put your hands up and comply with everything,' and there's still a chance of them getting shot and no repercussions for anyone, that's an unfortunate time to be living. That's an unfortunate place to be in.”

He closed his statement with this message:

“So when a guy takes a knee, you can ignore it. You can say he’s not being patriotic, he’s not honoring the flag. I’m doing none of those things. I’m saying it straight up. This is wrong and we need to do something. So thank you guys, have a blessed day.”