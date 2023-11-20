Rams-Seahawks takeaways: Cooper Kupp is injured again; Derion Kendrick recovers

Rams’ Cooper Kupp catches a short pass and runs past Seattle’s Quandre Diggs (6). (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

It’s been a tough season for the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year. Kupp left the field during the first half because of an ankle injury and did not play in the second half.

It is the latest setback for the Rams star, who in 2022 suffered a season-ending ankle injury that required surgery.

Kupp started this season on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 5 and caught passes for more than 100 yards in each of his first two games.

He has struggled since.

Kupp went into the game against the Seahawks with only eight catches for 98 yards in the previous three games. On Sunday, he had one reception for 11 yards.