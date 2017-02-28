Saints' Mark Ingram says he and friends were turned away from London nightclub for being 'too urban'

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram tweeted Monday that he and a group of friends were denied entry to a popular nightclub in London for being “too urban.”

According to Ingram’s tweets, he and five others — including Saints teammates Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and B.W. Webb — had reservations for Cirque le Soir, which calls itself “London’s most A-list club and decadent circus.”

All six members of Ingram’s party were African American men — and Ingram says they were not allowed inside.

In addition to being told they were “too urban,” Ingram and his friends also were described by club personnel as “six big guys,” even though there was no one in the group taller than 5-foot-11, Ingram tweeted.

The group of guys seemed to have a sense of humor about the situation, and Ingram went out of his way to stress how much they’ve enjoyed the rest of their trip.

The Saints play the Miami Dolphins at London’s Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1.

The Cirque le Soir has yet to respond to requests for a comment from multiple media outlets.

