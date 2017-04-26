NFL mock draft: Sam Farmer predicts Garrett and Thomas will go 1-2 to Browns and 49ers

- CLEVELAND: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M — Too risky for the Browns to pass on an impact defensive player, unless they’re worried they won’t get a quarterback at No. 12.
- SAN FRANCISCO: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford — The 49ers need a QB but they might want to wait a year to see if they can get Kirk Cousins. They’ll trade down if possible.
- CHICAGO: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama — Mike Glennon will suffice at quarterback for the moment. The Bears need a play-maker on defensive front, or in their secondary.
- JACKSONVILLE: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU — The Jaguars focused almost exclusively on defense in last year’s draft. Now, they need a bruising back who can move the chains.
- TENNESSEE-a: Jamal Adams, SS, LSU — With two picks in the first, the Titans can wait to address their need for a receiver. Adams can be the QB of a defense.
- NEW YORK JETS: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina — The Jets have drafted an NFL-high eight quarterbacks since 2006, and they’re still looking for an answer. Could also go corner.
- CHARGERS: Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State — Hooker is a ball-hawking play-maker. His injury history is a little scary, but he’s got star potential at the next level.
- CAROLINA: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford — The Panthers could go Fournette here too, but they’re looking to diversify their offense and turn down heat on Cam Newton.
- CINCINNATI: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State — Darqueze Dennard is likely entering his last season, and Adam Jones, who had a rough offseason, will be 34 this season.
- BUFFALO: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama — The Bills will take a look at the QBs and linebackers too, but Charles Clay has a bloated contract and Howard fits two-TE plans.
- NEW ORLEANS: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple — Defense has long been a problem for the Saints, and the speedy Reddick can rush the passer and drop back in coverage.
- CLEVELAND-b: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson --The Browns like Trubisky, as well, and they might have to trade back into the top 10 to make sure they get a quarterback.
- ARIZONA: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech — The Cardinals have holes on defense too, but with Carson Palmer winding down his career, it’s time to start grooming a quarterback of the future.
- PHILADELPHIA-c: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama — Desperate times call for desperate measures, so Eagles might use a first-round pick on a corner for the first time in 15 years.
- INDIANAPOLIS: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennesse — The Colts have strengthened their pass rush by signing Jabaal Sheard and Johnathan Hankins, but they want to do more.
- BALTIMORE: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan — Steve Smith has retired and Kamar Aiken signed with the Colts. Time for the Ravens to restock with some explosive players.
- WASHINGTON: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama — The Redskins need help all over their defense, and the slipping Foster would be good value this late in the first round.
- TENNESSEE: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson — If Titans address the defense with their first pick, offense is a logical choice. Williams is an impressive jump-ball receiver.
- TAMPA BAY: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State — The unreliable Doug Martin has been hurt three out of five years, and he’s suspended the first three games of the season for PEDs.
- DENVER: Forrest Lamp, T, Western Kentucky — The Broncos have holes to fill along their offensive line, and the massive and versatile Lamp can play either tackle or guard.
- DETROIT: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan — The Lions are looking to pick up the pressure on opposing quarterbacks, having finished 31st in sacks last season. Charlton helps.
- MIAMI: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri — Dolphins bolstered their linebacker corps by adding Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso. Here, they can add an explosive edge rusher.
- NEW YORK GIANTS: Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin — Giants are looking for help at tackle. Ramczyk appears to be more their type of player than Garret Bolles, who has a sketchy past.
- OAKLAND: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida — The Raiders finished last in the league with 25 sacks in 2016. If Davis is still on the board, he’d be a steal to bolster the rush.
- HOUSTON: Davis Webb, QB, Cal — This might be a bit early for Webb, a solid second-rounder on a lot of boards. but if the top three quarterbacks are gone …
- SEATTLE: Kevin King, CB, Washington — Tackles Bolles and Cam Robinson also possibilities here. Pete Carroll loves big corners, and Richard Sherman’s future is murky.
- KANSAS CITY: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida — If Gareon Conley’s legal issues cause him to tumble out of the first round, Wilson’s odds of being a Thursday pick go up.
- DALLAS: Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA — McKinley has slipped a bit over shoulder and concussion concerns, but he’s third on the Cowboys’ list behind Barnett and Harris.
- GREEN BAY: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin — The Packers would know what they’re getting in Watt, and he has a lot of upside, having just moved over from tight end two years ago.
- PITTSBURGH: Marcus Maye, S, Florida — A diluted drug-test sample on a drug test could cause teams to back off Jabrill Peppers, and create an opening for the play-making Maye to move up.
- ATLANTA: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn — Lawson is a physical specimen who could be a pass-rushing bookend to Vic Beasley. The Falcons have missing pieces up front.
- NEW ORLEANS-d: John Ross, WR, Washington — Ross ran a scorching 4.22 at the combine and could go earlier. He’s had some injury issues, though, and isn’t the biggest guy.
NOTE: a-from Rams; b-from Philadelphia; c-from Minnesota; d-from New England.
