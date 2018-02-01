Former Rams receiver Kenny Britt goes from winless Browns to Super Bowl with Patriots

A trip to the Super Bowl seemed like a long shot for a player on a winless Cleveland Browns team.
But Kenny Britt, a former Rams receiver, has a chance to win a championship ring after the New England Patriots signed him late in the season.
"It's been a whirlwind, to tell you the truth," Britt said this week. "With the change, coming from L.A. to Cleveland to here now, it's been all good since I've been here."
Britt, 29, had a 1,000-yard receiving season for the Rams in 2016. He was not re-signed, however, as new coach Sean McVay and the Rams attempted to change the team's culture.
The struggling Browns gave Britt a four-year, $32.5-million contract, but his 13-game stay in Cleveland was problematic, if profitable.
Britt was inactive for several games and caught only 18 passes for 233 yards in nine games. He collected a guaranteed $10.5 million.
The first day that new general manager John Dorsey joined the Browns organization he cut Britt.
"To tell you the truth, it was up and down," Britt said of his stint with the Browns. "I'm just glad that part is behind me."
The Patriots signed the 6-foot-3, 223-pound Britt to a two-year contract with three games remaining in the regular season. Coach Bill Belichick told reporters, "We'll see how it goes."
Britt caught two passes, but has been inactive for both playoff games.
"I'm just happy and excited to be here," he said. "This is my ninth year in the league, and I'd never been in the playoffs.
"I'm part of something now, and we're still playing football in December and January, and it's kind of cool.
"So whatever it is, I'm just playing my part."
Britt said he was happy for former Rams teammates who won the NFC West and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
"Hats off to those guys for what they achieved this year," he said. "I had a great time and a great experience when I was there."