Texans-Cowboys exhibition game is canceled in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Thursday night’s preseason football game between Houston and Dallas has been canceled so Texans players can return home to their families and help with the relief effort following Hurricane Harvey, according to media reports.

“At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered,” the Texans said in a statement on Wednesday. “The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.”

The game had originally been scheduled to be played at the Texans’ home field, NRG Stadium, but was moved to the Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, because of “public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey,” the league said in a statement on Monday.

More 40,000 tickets for the game were sold at $25 each with proceeds going toward hurricane relief, the Houston Chronicle reported. Fans with tickets have the option of getting a refund or donating the money to the relief effort.

Texans players left Houston on Aug. 23 and played in New Orleans on Saturday. They flew to North Texas and practiced at the Cowboys’ facility Monday and Tuesday.

