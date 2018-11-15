NFL forced to skip Mexico City game, but that won't stop pro leagues from trying to capitalize on the fruitful market

Waller said just five U.S. cities have more NFL fans than the Mexican capital, which has played host to regular-season games in each of the last two seasons, drawing more than 76,000 fans each time. Last April the Dodgers and San Diego Padres played a three-game series before sellout crowds in Monterrey and Major League Baseball is planning two more regular-season series in the country next season. As for the NBA, the Orlando Magic will play two games in Mexico City next month, the third consecutive season the league has taken regular-season contests there.