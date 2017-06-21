Rams continue to reduce roster, waive defensive back Brian Randolph

The Rams continued to decrease their roster Wednesday, waiving defensive back Brian Randolph, the team announced.

Randolph, who was on injured reserve last season because of a knee injury, is the fifth player in the last two days to be released.

The Rams on Tuesday waived center Demetrius Rhaney, receiver Marquez North and linebackers Reggie Northrup and Teidrick Smith.

The Rams have 85 players on the roster, five below the maximum.

Their first training camp practice at UC Irvine will be held July 29.

