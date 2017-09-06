Rams linebacker Mark Barron ready for opener after sitting out preseason games

No preseason reps, no problem.

The Rams kept linebacker Mark Barron sidelined for the entire off-season and all four preseason games so that his shoulder would be sound for Sunday’s opener against the Indianapolis Colts and beyond.

“I’ve got to make it work,” Barron said this week. “Of course you want to be able to get a whole off-season in and get all those reps, but I had to make sure I felt good for Week 1, so I’m going to make it work.”

Barron was not the only defensive starter who did not take a preseason snap. The Rams also held out linebacker Robert Quinn and cornerback Kayvon Webster.

The absence of those players during the preseason — along with the holdout of star lineman Aaron Donald because of a contract dispute — means the Rams will play the Colts without any collective game reps in Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defensive scheme.

Barron is not concerned, noting that all of the players are veterans.

“We’ve all played ball before and we know how to prepare for games, and we know how to get ready for whatever we need to get ready for,” he said. “So I really don’t think it will be a problem.

