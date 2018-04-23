Rams will host several fan-related events before and during NFL draft

The Rams do not have a first- or second-round pick, but the organization is still planning local events for fans in Los Angeles before and during the NFL draft, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
On Wednesday night, coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead, quarterback Jared Goff and other players will participate in an 8 p.m. "roundtable" at Otium in downtown Los Angeles. The event — invitation-only for some season-ticket holders, business partners and other guests, a Rams spokesperson said — will be streamed live on the team's website, mobile app and social media channels.
On Thursday, the Rams are partnering with several establishments for draft-night activities.
The Rams will not pick until the third round on Friday. Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold will be in Dallas to announce the pick. Former Rams receiver Henry Ellard also will represent the Rams at the draft.
The Rams have three fourth-round and four sixth-round picks. Those will be made Saturday, and will be announced from the construction site for the new Inglewood stadium.