Rams quarterback Jared Goff named NFC offensive player of the week

After achieving two career bests in his team’s victory over the New York Giants, Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC offensive player of the week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Goff passed for four touchdowns and 311 yards in a 55-17 victory at MetLife Stadium that improved the Rams’ record to 6-2 and put them atop the NFC West.

Goff completed 14 of 22 passes, including two touchdowns to receiver Robert Woods and one each to tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Sammy Watkins. His 67-yard scoring pass to Watkins traveled more than 60 yards in the air.

Four of his completions covered 44 yards or more.

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, has completed 147 of 244 passes (60%) for 2,030 yards and 13 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

The Rams play the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum.