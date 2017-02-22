Rams offer $1-million prize in 'Guess Our Games' schedule contest

The Rams, coming off a 4-12 finish, are longshots to play in the Super Bowl under first-year Coach Sean McVay.

The odds are even longer for a fan to correctly predict the Rams’ schedule before the NFL releases it in April.

As part of a Guess Our Games contest, the Rams are offering a $1-million prize for correctly picking the week and day of each of the 16 regular-season games, and the bye week, the team announced Wednesday.

The Rams staged a similar contest in 2014 and offered a $100,000 prize. There was no winner, but the Rams awarded season tickets to a man who finished with an accuracy rate just above 67% as well as two other entrants, according to team’s website.

The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins at the Coliseum. They will be the home team against the Arizona Cardinals in a game at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Rams play road games against the Seahawks, 49ers, Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

The contest is open to participants 18 and older and only California residents are eligible to win.

Information: www.therams.com/guessourgames