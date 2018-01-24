Rams hire former UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch as senior offensive assistant

Rams coach Sean McVay, who turned the NFL's worst offense into the league's highest-scoring unit, added to his staff Wednesday, hiring former UCLA offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Fisch as a senior offensive assistant.
Fisch, 41, called plays and worked with Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen in 2017. Rosen is regarded as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Fisch was UCLA's interim coach for two games after Jim Mora was fired. He became available when Chip Kelly was hired to replace Mora.
Fisch joins a Rams staff that includes play-caller McVay, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, who was promoted this month to replace Greg Olson, now the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator.
Fisch has coached in the NFL with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and the Jacksonville Jaguars, for whom he was offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. He worked on college football staffs at Michigan, Miami and Florida.