Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner plays well despite broken toe

Generously listed at 5 foot 8 and 185 pounds, Lamarcus Joyner has displayed toughness throughout his college and NFL careers.

So it probably should come as no surprise that the cornerback has played most of the Rams’ first two games despite a broken toe.

Joyner, a third-year pro from Florida State, said he was injured at the start of the second quarter in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He said that his left foot felt as if it was asleep and that he could not move his second toe.

“I didn’t really want to say nothing to anyone because I knew the defense was depending on me,” Joyner said, “and we didn’t have anyone else for nickel [defense] throughout that week so I knew I had to be accountable to the defense.

“I just kept my mouth closed and kept playing.”

Joyner received treatment throughout the week and then started again in last week’s 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Joyner made four tackles and broke up two passes.

“I just strapped on my cleats and I played,” he said. “I knew it was an important game to us.”

Said Coach Jeff Fisher: “You can kind of get an appreciation for his commitment to this game and his teammates — playing through that is not easy.”

Joyner said he felt an obligation to perform for a franchise that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

He will be in the lineup again Sunday when the Rams play at Tampa Bay.

“This organization made a sacrifice for me,” he said, “so I can fight through something like this.”

