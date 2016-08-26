Rams quarterback Case Keenum focuses on the job at hand, not the jersey numbers in the stands

Rams fans attending training camp and two home exhibitions proudly donned replica jerseys and T-shirts of their favorite players.

Rookie Jared Goff’s No. 16 was omnipresent, Todd Gurley’s No. 30 stood out and Aaron Donald’s No. 99 also appeared popular.

The jerseys of Eric Dickerson, Jack Youngblood, Roman Gabriel and other former Rams also were part of the new-and-nostalgic apparel mosaic at UC Irvine and the Coliseum.

Few, if any, Case Keenum No. 17 jerseys were sighted.

Keenum is the Rams’ starting quarterback and appears on track to keep the job going into the Sept. 12 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. But judging from the jerseys in the crowds, one would never know it.

“I haven’t seen any,” Keenum said, laughing, when asked if he had spied any No. 17s. “Have you?”

Such is the plight — or perhaps another motivating force — for Keenum, a career backup trying to hold off the inevitable ascent of Goff, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Keenum supplanted Nick Foles as the starter last season and Foles was released in July.

But Keenum’s jersey is pictured below Foles’ now-obsolete No. 5 on the Rams page on NFLshop.com. Keenum’s jersey was not among those for sale in two merchandise trailers at Irvine.

Meanwhile, Goff sales have been brisk.

Keenum, who will start Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Broncos at Denver, takes it all in stride.

“First-round draft pick, first pick overall, there’s some excitement there, and it’s fine with me,” he said. “Just put blinders on and do my job.”

Several Rams fans said they support Keenum and his bid to remain the starter. But they made purchasing decisions based on other criteria.

Gilbert Sanchez of Lakewood attended practice with his three sons, the four of them outfitted in Rams gear. Dad wore a Kurt Warner jersey. Gilbert, 11, and Grady, 6, wore the No. 55 of former Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis. Gavin, 9, wore linebacker Alec Ogletree’s No. 52.

Sanchez bought his sons jerseys after the NFL announced in January that the Rams were moving from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The gear was purchased so they could be outfitted for a Super Bowl party.

Sanchez chose Warner because he is the only quarterback to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

“This is my all-time favorite,” he said.

With the Rams choosing Goff No. 1, Sanchez does not anticipate a run on Keenum jerseys anytime soon.

“I give the guy credit, he’s winning the starting job,” Sanchez said. “But I don’t foresee many Keenum jerseys out there because we all know it’s a short stint, I would think.

“We didn’t give up all those picks for Goff to sit too long.”

PODCAST: Rams Overtime: Let's get real about 'Hard Knocks' »

Rob Artle of Huntington Beach and sons Gage, 7, and Jaxon, 9, all wore Goff jerseys.

“I know Keenum is doing a great job right now, so I think Goff’s got his work ahead of him to get the starting spot,” Artle said. “But I know he’ll work hard and I want them to see that. . . . He’ll be around, hopefully, for the next 10-plus years and they can follow him for that decade.”

Daniel Martinez, 23, wore a No. 94 Robert Quinn jersey to practice and said he owns several Rams jerseys, including those of Goff, Gurley, Donald and receiver Tavon Austin.

“I just go for people that I know, for at least four years, are going to be on the team,” he said.

Martinez, from Moreno Valley, said he would be open to adding Keenum to his collection.

“If they had it, I probably would have got it,” he said. “He’s the starting quarterback, show him some support.

“I’m pretty sure he knows [Goff] is the No. 1 pick and he’s going to play eventually. But he’s the starter until [Goff is] ready.”

A Rams spokesperson said manufacturers produce jerseys and other products based on demand. Fans also can customize jerseys online. Moving forward, should Keenum earn the starting job and play well, the team will work with its partners to update its inventory and make Keenum merchandise available, the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Keenum will keep working. The Rams will be back at the Coliseum for the Sept. 18 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

If fans want to purchase his jersey, that’s fine with Keenum.

If not . . .

“I don’t think that affects anything that really matters,” he said.

