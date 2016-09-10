Rams mailbag: Why Akeem Ayers is gone and Brian Quick is here

It’s been eight months in the making, and now we’re finally on the eve of the season opener.

The Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

The game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara is one of five road games for the Rams in the first seven weeks.

Now, on to your questions. Keep them coming at @latimesklein or gary.klein@latimes.com.

https://twitter.com/Grisanti30/status/772895831905099776

I received numerous questions about Akeem Ayers, so this will serve as the clearinghouse.

Let’s start by saying that Ayers’ release is another reminder that the NFL is a business.

This is a player who grew up in Los Angeles, attended UCLA and appeared to be active in the community. He was about the closest thing to a hometown hero the Rams had on their roster.

Why did the Rams terminate Ayers contract?

He did not perform as well as expected during the exhibition season. He was due to earn more than $2.5 million. The Rams like their young players and will play with five defensive backs most of the time anyway. All of the above.

The answer is d.

Jeff Fisher had intimated that Ayers’ return was a possibility, but Ayers signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Undrafted free agent Cory Littleton is among the linebackers who apparently gave defensive coordinator Gregg Williams confidence that the Rams could get by without Ayers.

https://twitter.com/DowntownRams/status/772890636051681280

Former Cleveland Browns safety Donte Whitner has been on the minds of Rams fans for months.

He remains there because the Rams’ 53-man roster includes safeties T.J. McDonald, Maurice Alexander and Cody Davis.

The Rams had contact with Whitner months ago, but the veteran’s price was apparently too high. The Rams moved, on figuring the cost would come down once Whitner saw the market.

Apparently, there isn’t much of one.

Whitner reportedly worked out for the Carolina Panthers, but he remains unsigned.

At 31, he would be tied for the oldest player on a Rams roster.

How the heck did quick make this team? Titans cut a lot of “full of promise” players ...

— Irv H., Toronto

Receiver Brian Quick is one of seven receivers who made the roster.

But there is plenty of intrigue.

Was he helped by the fact that draft pick Pharoh Cooper is sidelined because of a shoulder injury? Did a knee injury suffered by undrafted free agent Nelson Spruce put Quick over the hump?

Quick signed a one-year “prove it” contract before the season, and it looks like the Rams are going to give him a chance to do that.

https://twitter.com/Blueblood_Rams/status/772897168239710208

The Rams chose to select Jared Goff over Carson Wentz with the top pick in the draft.

Wentz will start for the Eagles, while Goff will be inactive for the opener.

Not sure anyone would have predicted that scenario on draft day.

The Eagles brought in Chase Daniel as a high-priced backup for Sam Bradford. But when Bradford was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, Wentz was tabbed as the starter, despite playing in only one exhibition.

Development is part of the equation, but management execs think they can win with Wentz.

https://twitter.com/TJBateman45/status/772991257937186817

The Rams put Garrett Reynolds on the injured list when they trimmed the roster to 53 players but terminated his contract with an injury settlement Friday.

Reynolds, however, could return.

https://twitter.com/ReddingRam/status/772933963379802112

The Rams released defensive lineman Cam Thomas when they trimmed the roster to 53 players.

Thomas was re-signed a few days later and will provide depth for a position group that is regarded as the Rams’ strength.