Rams mailbag: Crowd noise, Super Bowl projections, Aaron Donald contract talks, uniforms and more

It’s the showdown NFL fans have been waiting for since the 2016 NFL draft.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the No. 2 pick, play against each other for the first time Sunday at the Coliseum.

The NFC West-leading Rams are 9-3. The NFC East-leading Eagles are 10-2.

Now on to your questions.

Depends on the venue and the crowd.

The Coliseum is outdoors, so much of the sound dissipates. But I have been in this stadium for some big games and it can be incredibly loud.

The Rams got a sense of what it could be like in their new Inglewood stadium when they traveled to Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium.

Personal chefs are not common among NFL players but there are some that employ them.

A team can’t win the Super Bowl unless it makes the playoffs, and the Rams appear to be on their way to the postseason for the first time since 2004.

If they get in, they have a legitimate chance to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl at Minneapolis.

With a first-year coach, a second-year quarterback and a roster that features only a few players with playoff experience, the Rams have some issues that might cast them as a long shot.

But remember: In 1999, a Rams team coming off a 4-12 season went 13-3 and won the Super Bowl.

The Rams and representatives for defensive lineman Aaron Donald remain in contact but probably won’t enter into serious discussions until after the season.

Donald made his point by not showing up for training camp, the Rams made theirs by not doing a deal, which showed other players who will be the entering the fourth year of their contracts that the ploy would not work.

My sense is that Donald’s representatives will be keeping a watchful eye on what Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack signs for before talks get really serious.

You can flag me for delay of game.

I went through some searchable databases for the answer to your question and could not come up with the answer.

It’s probably right there in front of me, but I can’t find it.

I would suggest you try nflpenalties.com

The Coliseum put in a new field after the college football season and it looks great.

There are no USC or Pac-12 logos on the field.

The Redskins were not penalized for wearing their yellow color rush.

In March, they had apparently pushed for a rule that would allow teams to opt out of wearing color rush uniforms, but they reportedly did not submit a proposal for a vote by league owners.

Here is a story from cbssports.com on the situation.

Thanks for all the great questions.

Let’s do it again next week.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein