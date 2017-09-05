Rams tight end Johnny Mundt overcomes broken ankle, is signed to practice squad

Johnny Mundt suffered a broken ankle on the first day of Rams rookie minicamp, a setback that did not prevent the undrafted tight end from impressing coach Sean McVay.

Mundt initially survived massive cuts last week to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. When tight end Derek Carrier, acquired in a trade on the eve of roster cuts, passed a physical, Mundt was subsequently waived.

But on Tuesday, the Rams signed Mundt to the practice squad.

Mundt, who played at Oregon, came back from the May ankle injury and played in the Rams’ final two preseason games. He caught a touchdown pass in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

“It was surreal,” he said after the game.

Mundt said he would work to keep proving himself if he made the roster or the practice squad.

“If practice squad is my role — I will own that,” he said. “I’ll do everything on special teams and just get better every single day to get myself on the field and get some real minutes.”

McVay, who runs a tight-end-centric offense, said last week that the staff was eager to develop Mundt.

“You see a little bit of flashes with him, and he’s a guy that we’re looking forward to kind of just seeing how he progresses,” McVay said.

