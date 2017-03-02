Rams unveil redesigned home uniform and helmet for 2017

The Rams’ roster will undergo change in the next few months via free agency and the NFL draft.

A redesign of parts of their home uniform is already complete.

After two days of voting by fans, the Rams announced Thursday that the 2017 ensemble would feature a navy blue helmet with white horns and a white face mask, and white pants emblazoned with a single navy blue stripe.

The white jersey with St. Louis-era gold accents — which was not put up for a fan vote — is expected to remain until a planned major rebrand for the opening of the Rams’ Inglewood Stadium in 2019.

The helmet design is closer to what the Rams wore during the “Fearsome Foursome” era in the 1960s and early 1970s, when players such as defensive linemen Deacon Jones and Merlin Olsen and quarterback Roman Gabriel starred for the team.

The Rams wore similar helmets last season in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“This just goes to show all the hard work my teammates and I put in while wearing those uniforms isn't forgotten,” Gabriel said in a statement. “We loved those uniforms and wore them with pride.

“I know the current players will wear their uniforms, especially the white horns, with just as much pride.”

Whether the new look translates to more victories remains to be seen. The Rams finished 4-12 last season, winning only one of seven games at the Coliseum.