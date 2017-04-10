Coach Sean McVay ready for start of Rams' offseason workout program

Sean McVay has waited for three months.

On Monday, for the first time since he was hired as the Rams’ coach, McVay will have the opportunity to see the entire pre-draft roster together when the team begins its voluntary off-season workout program at its Thousand Oaks training facility at Cal Lutheran.

At last month’s NFL owners meetings in Arizona, McVay said he was “going nuts” because — under terms of the collective bargaining agreement — he could not have contact with players. He also said Monday’s start date “can't get come around fast enough,” especially as it relates to the indoctrination of quarterback Jared Goff.

McVay has said that he, offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson have been meeting regularly to make sure they will be providing Goff, the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, with a consistent message.

The nine-week program is voluntary, but with a new coach and staff evaluating players for the first time, attendance is not expected to be an issue.

The program consists of three phases:

In the first two weeks, activities are limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

The next three weeks can include individual player instruction and drills that do not incorporate live contact or offense versus defense.

In the final four weeks, teams can conduct 10 days of organized team activities, commonly known as OTAs. No live contact is permitted but group and full squad drills are allowed.

The Rams will also hold a mandatory mini-camp and a rookie orientation program after the NFL draft.

Who’s gone from 2016:

Receiver Kenny Britt (free agent, signed with Cleveland Browns)

Receiver Brian Quick (free agent, signed with Washington Redskins)

Tight end Lance Kendricks (released, signed with Green Bay Packers)

Running back Benny Cunningham (free agent, signed with Chicago Bears)

Quarterback Case Keenum (free agent, signed with Minnesota Vikings)

Center Tim Barnes (released, free agent)

Defensive end William Hayes (traded to Miami Dolphins)

Defensive end Eugene Sims (released, free agent)

Safety T.J. McDonald (free agent, signed with Miami Dolphins)

Who’s new:

Receiver Robert Woods (Previous team: Buffalo Bills)

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (Cincinnati Bengals)

Center John Sullivan (Washington Redskins)

Quarterback Aaron Murray (Philadelphia Eagles, practice squad)

Running back Lance Dunbar (Dallas Cowboys)

Defensive lineman Tyrunn Walker (Detroit Lions)

Linebacker Connor Barwin (Philadelphia Eagles)

Linebacker Carlos Thompson (Houston Texans, 2015)

Cornerback Kayvon Webster (Denver Broncos)

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (Buffalo Bills)

Overview:

This will be the 31-year-old McVay’s initial chance to create a new culture for a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2004.

The main focus will be the development of Goff, who struggled last season in seven winless starts.

New veteran players such as Whitworth, Woods and Barwin are expected to instill a new attitude on the field and in the locker room.

Whitworth’s arrival as the starting left tackle moves Greg Robinson to the right side. Robinson could compete with two-year starter Rob Havenstein at right tackle. Havenstein and Robinson also could both get work at right guard.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will install a 3-4 scheme, a change for a team that ran a 4-3 with some success under former coordinator Gregg Williams.

Two-time Pro Bowl end Robert Quinn will transition to outside linebacker/rush end. Lamarcus Joyner, who has played well as a slot cornerback, is expected to get a look at safety.

