Matthew Stafford back at practice, but Rams saving him for season opener

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) practiced Tuesday for the first time in a week.

On what ostensibly was the Rams’ final workout before their once-postponed, it’s-really-supposed-to-happen, long goodbye to Thousand Oaks, star quarterback Matthew Stafford reintroduced himself to the huddle.

Stafford, held out of team drills for nearly all of three workouts because of a hamstring issue, ran the offense Tuesday for the first time in nearly a week.

The 36-year-old Stafford shared first-team reps with Jimmy Garoppolo and finished the workout with a play-action keeper he punctuated with a run around right end.

Advertisement

“He did his own number there,” coach Sean McVay said. “That wasn’t the call. Looked pretty good.”

Stafford’s return without incident enabled the Rams a sigh of relief.

Rams Rams preseason takeaways: Stetson Bennett bounces back in victory over Chargers Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled at times against the Chargers, but found a way to pull through in the fourth quarter of a 13-9 preseason win.

McVay had described Stafford’s hamstring issue as “a little something.” But no issue is small when it concerns the team’s most important player, a 16th-year pro who has suffered — and often played through — numerous injuries.

Last Wednesday, Stafford was removed from a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys because he felt hamstring tightness. He was not on the field for a jog-through the next day, and McVay said Sunday he was not concerned about the injury and that Stafford would have plenty of time to prepare for the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit.

Advertisement

On Monday, Stafford participated only in individual drills. Then came the ramp up Tuesday.

“This was part of the progression plan,” McVay said. “We figured he would get half of the team reps and just kind of incrementally increase him.”

The Rams will depart for Houston on Wednesday and practice with the Texans on Thursday. Stafford’s participation is “to be determined,” McVay said, because of “unscheduled movements” that could aggravate the hamstring.

Stafford and other starters will not play Saturday in their final preseason game against the Texans. The next time Stafford runs plays, he is scheduled to do it in the San Fernando Valley.

Advertisement

Upon their return from Texas, the Rams are scheduled to report to their new temporary facility in Woodland Hills, where owner Stan Kroenke has plans for a sprawling development that includes a permanent facility for football and business operations.

The Rams were supposed to move to Woodland Hills after training camp at Loyola Marymount but the facility was not ready, so they returned to California Lutheran, their base since 2016.

On Tuesday, McVay was asked if it was really the Rams’ last day in Thousand Oaks.

“Been here before, so I wouldn’t rule anything out,” he said. “So, I mean, I’ve got no idea. If Woodland Hills is ready, then this will be the last day. And if not, then we’ll be back here.

“I’ve sat here before and said, ‘Hey it was great being here’ — and here we are again.”

McVay asked a team official what he thought.

“I feel good about it,” the official said.

“That makes one of us,” McVay cracked. “I’m just kidding.”