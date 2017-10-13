With new deal in hand, Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree looking forward to continuing as cornerstone of defense

A day after he signed a four-year, $42-million extension, Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree said Friday that he was looking forward to being part of a dominant defense.

Ogletree’s representatives and the Rams had been in talks since before the start of training camp.

“Definitely excited and definitely committed to being here,” said Ogletree, who reportedly is guaranteed $31.4 million.

Ogletree, 26, is a two-year captain and the Rams’ leading tackler.

The former Georgia standout is “the epitome of kind of what we’re looking for in terms of the players that you want to build around,” coach Sean McVay said.

Now the Rams must turn their attention to signing other defensive players such as safety Lamarcus Joyner, who is in the final year of his contract, and lineman Aaron Donald, who is signed through 2018 because the Rams exercised their fifth-year option.

“It would great to get them all back because most teams that have a great defense — the guys are stuck together for a good while,” Ogletree said. “It would be great to do the same thing.”

Donald sat out offseason workouts and training camp because he wants a new deal that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. He reported just before the season opener but did not play. He has started the last four games and played well.

“You’re seeing Aaron play really good football and he’s trusting that in the meantime, we’re letting our side of the organization and his agents continue to negotiate,” McVay said, “and we’re very optimistic that that will get done at some point.”

Ogletree would welcome playing with Donald for years to come.

“I’m the biggest cheerleader for anybody to sign,” he said. “Definitely would love for him to get his deal done, whenever that happens.”