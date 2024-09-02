Rams’ talk is, Florida State rookies will need to be difference-makers on defense

Rams rookie Jared Verse (8) would like the ball carriers to head his way.

The verbal exchanges between edge rusher Jared Verse and tackle Braden Fiske occurred daily in the locker room after practices at Florida State, and they have continued since the Rams selected them with their first two picks in the NFL draft.

Who made the most plays? Who flashed the most effective move?

“All right,” whoever came up short says, adding a simple but motivation-tinged retort. “See you tomorrow.”

As the Rams prepare for their Sept. 8 opener against the Detroit Lions, the friendly-but-fierce dialogue between teammates bonded by shared experience and work ethic will not abate.

“It never stops,” Fiske said. “It’s constant — it’s become second nature. That’s been great so far and I’m just excited to see where we can take it.”

Verse, 6 feet, 4 inches and 260 pounds, and the 6-4, 291-pound Fiske will play significant roles for a remade Rams defense aiming to show doubters it can thrive despite the retirement of future Hall of Fame lineman Aaron Donald and the recent trade of linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

Verse and Fiske are two of several new players who have joined the Rams defense since last season’s 10-7 finish and playoff appearance.

Cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Darious Williams, safeties Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens and undrafted free-agent linebacker Omar Speights are other additions to a unit now overseen by Chris Shula, who succeeded Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

Still, Verse, the 19th pick in the draft, and Fiske, who the Rams traded up to select at No. 39, have generated the most buzz.

“Both of those guys are exactly what we’re looking for,” coach Sean McVay said at the outset of training camp.

Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) gets his hands up during a line drill. The rookie is expected to contribute heavily this season. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Said Shula, a few workouts later: “Exactly what we saw at Florida State.”

Verse and Fiske impressed during training camp workouts, and during joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys, Chargers and Houston Texans.

“Those guys,” said Kobie Turner, a team captain and leader of the defensive front, “They bring a lot of energy.”

Verse is part of an edge-rushing group that includes second-year pro Byron Young, veteran Michael Hoecht and second-year pro Nick Hampton.

Verse is a rookie, but he is not shy about expressing himself.

“Whenever Jared gets anywhere near a quarterback,” Turner said, laughing, “he’s talking.”

The chatter is unmistakable, Young said. And motivational.

“He sets the tone everyday,” Young said. “He’s definitely that guy you hear.”

Verse, who transferred to Florida State from Albany, was the Rams’ first first-round pick since 2016, the year they selected quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 overall.

No pressure, Verse said.

“I am who I am today, and I’ll be who I am tomorrow,” he said. “I don’t just want to be a good player. I don’t just want to be a great player. I want to be in the Aaron Donald conversation, but it starts with small little steps and just being who I am.”

Fiske, who began his college career at Western Michigan, also is taking a methodical approach. From the moment he arrived in Southern California for offseason workouts, he has been learning from veteran teammates.

“When you surround yourself with better players, better athletes, guys that have been doing this a long time, you realize how much football you still don’t know,” he said. “That was the most exciting part — when I kind of realized like, ‘I can take this to a whole ‘nother level.’

“I’m capable of even better football knowledge, pass-rush moves, run-game [techniques]. It just exposed me to a lot of things I never even knew was possible.”

Turner has spent time with Fiske in the meeting room, locker room and the field. He has watched Fiske build his skill set.

“Day in and day out, he’s working his craft,” Turner said. “He’s locked in.”

Verse can’t wait to show what he and Fiske can do individually and in tandem for the Rams during games.

They communicate verbally and also, often in games, only with a nod or a look that the other instantly comprehends.

“Me and Fiske are like two dangerous things,” Verse said. “You got one dangerous guy inside you’ve got a dangerous guy outside. ... When you bring it together, it becomes such a bigger factor.”