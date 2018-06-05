Torry Holt tries his hand at coaching with the Rams during organized team activities

McVay said he did not know if defensive tackle Aaron Donald would attend next week’s mandatory minicamp. Donald has not participated in voluntary offseason workouts and OTAs because of a contract dispute that dates to last year. In 2017, Donald attended but did not participate in the mandatory minicamp. “Haven’t had a chance to talk with him yet about whether he anticipates coming or not,” McVay said. “I know we’ll have an idea based on whether it’s, ‘OK, I’m not going to come until there’s a resolution,’ or, ‘I will be there.’”… Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who had season-ending back surgery in December, is kicking but not participating in full-team drills. Sam Ficken has been handling field-goal attempts…. Rookie Justin Lawler, a seventh-round draft pick from Southern Methodist, has been taking first-team reps at outside linebacker.