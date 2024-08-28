Can Troy Reeder pick up slack in middle of Rams defense after Ernest Jones IV trade?

Troy Reeder, who takes over as the Rams starting middle linebacker, keeps an eye on quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice.

Troy Reeder left the Rams’ facility, returned home to see his wife and son and enjoyed dinner with the family.

It was a “nice normal” evening, Reeder said Wednesday.

Much had changed for the Rams and Reeder before that Tuesday night meal.

Hours earlier, the Rams traded starting inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV — a team captain and the team’s leading tackler in 2023 — to the Tennessee Titans.

Coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Rams players now would look to Reeder, a sixth-year pro, to start and possibly take on the role of defensive signal caller.

“It just felt like, because of how they train you here, that you’re ready for whatever opportunity you get,” Reeder said.

Reeder, who played at Penn State and Delaware, has made the most of his time in two stints with the Rams.

After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he played mainly on special teams and as a rotational player. In 2021, Reeder started 10 games and made 91 tackles. He also started three playoff games before playing 21 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Reeder played for the Chargers in 2022, and then spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 before rejoining the Rams on a veteran-minimum contract.

Reeder said his time with the Chargers and Vikings felt like he “studied abroad.” He was happy to return to the Rams and “the place that raised me,” he said.

The Rams are counting on linebacker Troy Reeder being able to solidify the middle of the defense. (Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

“I felt like it was a great opportunity to restart here — with a whole new perspective on things,” he said.

After starting last season on the practice squad, he worked his way into the lineup and started six of the last nine games for a Rams team that finished 10-7 and advanced to the playoffs.

Reeder’s approach has remained the same.

“Every camp I come in, there’s really no guarantees for anything — whether you’re a starter, back-up, punt guard or on the team,” he said. “Just approach every day like it’s an opportunity to get better. A little better every single day.”

Reeder said he learned much about leadership and on-field skills from watching, sharing information with and playing alongside Jones.

Shula said he appreciated Jones’ contributions during the linebacker’s three seasons with the Rams.

Now he will depend on Reeder, Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel and rookies Omar Speights and Elias Neal, all of whom were undrafted free agents.

Shula expressed confidence in Reeder.

“Just a consistent guy,” Shula said, “No matter what — consistent demeanor. ... It’s like having a coach on the field.”

If McVay and Shula entrust him with signal-calling responsibilities, Reeder said he would be prepared.

Helping the Rams return to the Super Bowl is his goal.

“Winning a Super Bowl in any capacity you play is the most fun I’ve ever had in a sports season and, honestly, one of the highlights of my entire life,” he said. “So, ultimately, like now in my sixth year, that’s kind of all I think about is getting back to that point.”

The Rams signed defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who was cut Tuesday by the Miami Dolphins. Gallimore, 27, was a third-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He played in 17 games last season and made 16 tackles, including a sack. ... The Rams claimed running back Cody Schrader off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. During the preseason, the former Missouri standout rushed for 48 yards on 19 carries, caught two passes and averaged 30.0 yards on four kickoff returns. To make room for Gallimore and Schrader, the Rams waived defensive lineman Cory Durden and put offensive lineman Conor McDermott on injured reserve. ... After missing the Mondayworkout because of what McVay described as a family matter, quarterback Stetson Bennett returned to practice. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and left tackle Alaric Jackson, who were suspended by the NFL for the first two games, are not eligible to participate in team activities until Week 3. ... McVay said starting running back Kyren Williams will be the Rams’ punt returner, at least for now. “It’s another opportunity for him to get touches and impact the game,” McVay said.