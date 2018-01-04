Sports Rams

Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Rams set to face Falcons in playoffs

The Rams will make their first playoff appearance since 2004 when they host the Atlanta Falcons at the Coliseum in an NFC wild-card matchup.

The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the game, plus discuss the Rams' remarkable turnaround under first-year coach Sean McVay that resulted in an 11-5 record and improving from the lowest-scoring team in the NFL to the highest.

Plus, Klein and Thiry answer your listener questions.

