Sammy Watkins filled a void in Rams' offense and has drawn comparisons to DeSean Jackson

The missing piece did not arrive until training camp, and it came via a trade that made NFL observers take notice.

First-year Rams coach Sean McVay had gained a reputation as an up-and-coming offensive guru with the Washington Redskins, but one who achieved it with receivers such as Pierre Garcon and deep-ball threat DeSean Jackson.

The Rams’ signing of receiver Robert Woods appeared to fill the Garcon role.

But it was the trade for Sammy Watkins that finally gave McVay a weapon similar to Jackson.

That was evident in the Rams’ 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, a win that improved the Rams’ record to 2-1 heading into next Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The 6-foot-1, 211-pound Watkins caught six passes, two for touchdowns. And his spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in the third quarter drew comparisons to the 5-10, 178-pound Jackson — now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — as well as baseball Hall of Fame center fielder Willie Mays.

Watkins initially looked for the third-quarter pass from quarterback Jared Goff over his right shoulder. Then, in full stride and with a defender on him, he looked over his left shoulder and hauled in the pass for a 47-yard gain.

“Those are the types of plays that make Sammy a special player,” McVay said. “That’s why he is who he is.”

McVay had seen those plays before — from Jackson.

“His ability to track the ball down the field is rare and elite,” McVay said, “and I thought it was similar to some of those types of catches that I had seen DeSean make.”

Watkins finished with 106 yards receiving. Woods also had six catches for 108 yards. It marked the first time since 2006 that two Rams receivers each totaled more than 100 yards receiving.

Watkins was evaluated for a concussion and was not made available to the media after the game.

He scored his first touchdown on a one-yard pass in the third quarter and another on a 13-yard pass in the fourth.

On Watkins’ first touchdown, Goff said the Rams ran the same play twice.

“We got the look on that on the previous play and I didn’t throw it, and I wanted to,” Goff said, adding, “Sammy came back to the huddle and said ‘It’s there, It’s there.’… And I didn’t know we were going to call it again and we did.”

Watkins has been targeted 14 times. He has 13 catches for 194 yards.

Goff anticipates seeing more plays of the over-the-shoulder variety from Watkins.

“He’s a great player and I expect him to continue to do things like that,” Goff said.

Unsung hero

After playing on three days’ rest Thursday night, the Rams get a few extra days to recover before playing the Cowboys.

That should help center John Sullivan as he attempts to come back from a groin injury that forced him to leave the game against the 49ers.

Austin Blythe replaced Sullivan, and earned a game ball for his effort.

“John’s a guy that means a lot to us, and Austin was able to come in, and make it fairly seamless and did a great job,” Goff said. “Without his ability there, anything can happen.

“Injuries happen all the time. Without what he did there, who knows. He came in and stepped up and had a great day.”

Etc.

The Rams were off Saturday and will be off Sunday before going through a light workout on Monday.

