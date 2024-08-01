Rams try not to panic as third starting offensive lineman is injured at camp

Sean McVay is going to have to wait awhile.

The offensive line that cost the Rams tens of millions of dollars to reconfigure is mired in injuries as McVay prepares his team for Sunday’s joint practice with the Chargers.

On Thursday, McVay said left guard Jonah Jackson would be “week to week” after suffering a shoulder injury Tuesday. Left tackle Alaric Jackson remained sidelined because of an ankle injury, and Thursday right tackle Rob Havenstein left practice because of an unspecified foot injury.

The Rams do not play their opener until Sept. 8 at Detroit, so the linemen have plenty of time to recover.

McVay, however, does not play starters in preseason games, making joint practices with other teams the best opportunity to measure the progress of the offense, defense and special teams.

When the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford visit El Segundo to practice with the Chargers — who feature pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack — they possibly could be without the three injured starting linemen.

Joe Noteboom has been playing left tackle, Zach Thomas left guard.

“We’ll be better when those guys are back, whenever that timetable is,” McVay said of the starters, “but in the meantime we owe it to ourselves and the other guys to be able to pour into them.”

After making the playoffs last season, the Rams poured millions into re-signing right guard Kevin Dotson (three years, $32 million guaranteed per Overthecap.com), and then signed free-agent left guard Jonah Jackson (three years, $34 million guaranteed), which enabled them to move second-year pro Steve Avila from left guard to center.

Alaric Jackson, a restricted free-agent, received a second-round tender that cost the Rams $4.9 million.

Jonah Jackson’s injury appears to be the most serious.

Last season with the Detroit Lions, Jackson was sidelined for four games because of wrist and ankle injuries. He did not play in the NFC championship game because of a knee injury suffered in the divisional round.

During offseason workouts, Jonah Jackson did not participate in most on-field drills while working back from knee surgery.

McVay said Jonah Jackson had his “best practice” before he suffered the shoulder injury.

“I know he wants to be out here more than anybody, and he played great the other day,” McVay said. “He’s got a body of work — there’s a reason why we felt so strongly about being able to add him here, and this is another little temporary setback.”

Etc.

Defensive tackle Kobie Turner, who has been limited since the start of training camp because of a groin issue, participated in team drills. “You felt his presence, his communication, his ability to disrupt,” McVay said. … The Rams are off Friday. They will practice Saturday and then practice with the Chargers on Sunday in El Segundo.