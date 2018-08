Rams not sweating absence of Aaron Donald or starters in preseason games

McVay rewarded players with an early end to practice and cancellation of evening meetings after rookie offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom was successful on the challenge to field a punt launched from a machine. “Bounced it off his shoulder pads and made a nice catch right there,” McVay said. “So, guys were excited about that.” Said Goff: “We were practicing before, I was trying to toss them up in the air to him. He got us out of here; it’s good.”… Goff connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for two touchdowns during drills inside the 20-yard line. … Cornerback Aqib Talib returned after sitting out Sunday because of ankle soreness. The veteran cornerback intercepted a pass by Sean Mannion. ... Cornerback Dominque Hatfield intercepted a pass by Goff in the end zone.