Rams are shut out in final preseason tune up

The final days of the Aaron Donald watch can now commence.
The Rams concluded the preseason Thursday night with a 28-0 defeat by the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Rams open the season against the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 10 on “Monday Night Football.”
Rams coach Sean McVay and team executives hinted this week they are close to reaching an agreement on an extension for Donald, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year. Donald sat out offseason workouts, training camp and the preseason.
McVay has said Donald would probably have to report by early next week to play in the opener
Rams starters on offense also sat out the entire preseason, but that was by McVay’s design. Defensive starters were on the field for seven plays in last week’s 21-20 victory over the Houston Texans.
All were safely on the sideline Thursday night, as were backups.
The Saints returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, intercepted a pass and forced two fumbles en route to the victory.
Rams quarterback Brandon Allen played into the third quarter and completed seven of 13 passes for 57 yards, with an interception.
Luis Perez, an undrafted free-agent quarterback from Chula Vista who played at Texas A&M Commerce, made his pro debut for the Rams and completed eight of 15 passes for 48 yards, with an interception.
Rams tight end Johnny Mundt caught four passes for 40 yards, receiver Fred Brown had four receptions.
Defensive back Steven Parker intercepted a pass for the Rams.
The Saints led, 15-0, at halftime.
The Rams moved the ball early, but Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone intercepted an Allen pass at the Saints’ nine-yard line.
The Saints drove the length of the field and took a 6-0 lead on running back Boston Scott’s short touchdown run.
The Saints increased the lead in the second quarter on Taysom Hill’s 16-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cameron Meredith.
Will Lutz kicked a field goal near the end of the first half for 15-0 lead.
Early in the third quarter, the Saints’ Colton Jumper blocked a punt by Sam Ficken, and Jayrone Elliott returned it two yards for a touchdown.