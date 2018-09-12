Rams lose kick returner Pharoh Cooper and backup Mike Thomas to injuries in opening win

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald reported the week before the opener, but he played 66 of 74 defensive snaps against the Raiders. Linebacker Cory Littleton, cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and safeties Lamarcus Joyner and John Johnson played every snap. Defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers played 58 and 48 snaps, respectively…. With a short week following the Monday night game, the Rams did not practice Tuesday, and McVay canceled Wednesday’s workout to allow players extra rest. They will practice Thursday and Friday and do a walkthrough Saturday. “We’re going to treat it kind of like we did at the end of last year,” McVay said, adding that Wednesday would, “mostly be mental, and we'll get a walk-thru-type setting and try to get a lot of reps, but take that physical toll off the players' bodies.”… The Rams released offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad and added offensive lineman Aaron Neary.