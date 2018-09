Rams' Aaron Donald is playing into shape and hopes a bigger impact is in cards for Week 2

Austin Blythe will start again at right guard in place of Jamon Brown, who has one game left in his suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. “We do feel like he’s a starting-caliber player in this league,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think last week’s performance definitely indicated that.”… Linebacker Mark Barron did not practice because of an Achilles issue and appears to be doubtful again for Sunday’s game. Running back Todd Gurley, who was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, was a full participant Thursday.