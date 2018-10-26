No matter what plays are called, Rams' Gurley makes the most of them

Kick returner/receiver Pharoh Cooper (ankle), receiver Mike Thomas (groin) and cornerback Aqib Talib are making progress in rehabilitation, but their status for possibly coming off injured reserve is fluid. Teams can bring back only two players from injured reserve. Cooper would be eligible in Week 9, Thomas in Week 10 and Talib in Week 12. “Unless something changes, Aqib has always been a guy that we've anticipated using that on,” McVay said. “How that affects the other guys it's hard to say, but nothing is set in stone.”…. McVay said the Rams would probably use the entire 21-day period available to evaluate rookie linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo before deciding whether to add him to the roster. Okoronkwo had foot surgery during offseason workouts and began practicing last week.