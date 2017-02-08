Rams' season-ticket prices for 2017 games at Coliseum will not increase

The Rams’ 4-12 finish in their return to Los Angeles did little to excite fans.

And there will be no price increase to see if new Coach Sean McVay and his staff can turn around a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2004.

The Rams on Wednesday sent a letter to season-ticket holders informing them that prices for 2017 home games at the Coliseum would not go up.

The letter also stated those who renew would be in the first group to have an opportunity to choose seats at the new Inglewood stadium, scheduled to open in 2019.

Last year, season-ticket packages ranged from $360 to $2,025.

Prices are expected to increase dramatically in 2019 when the $2.6-billion stadium opens. They will include the cost of personal-seat licenses.

The Rams play home games this season against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

The Rams’ “home” game against the Arizona Cardinals will be played in London.