Rams tape review: Goff's bad slide, Cooper's circus catch injury and Magee's big run

The Rams suffered their first exhibition loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions the Broncos on Saturday in Denver.

Each week we take a look at what worked, what didn’t and what you might have missed from the Rams' last game. This week we start with something you don’t want to do.

What: Cody Davis runs into Pharoh Cooper on a punt return

Down: Fourth and five

Time: 11:11 left in first quarter

Safety Cody Davis tracks the ball as he tries to get into position to block for Pharoh Cooper, but runs right into the return man causing a muffed punt. Davis recovered the ball, but only after he nearly cost the team a possession.

What: Case Keenum fakes a run, then tosses to tight end Tyler Higbee

Down: First and 10

Time: 3:13 left in first quarter

Keenum had just five total yards rushing last season. Here he keeps the ball on a handoff just long enough to draw the weakside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) away from rookie tight end Tyler Higbee (89) who could have ripped a longer gain off if Broncos safety Darian Stewart (26) hadn’t been such a sure tackler.

What: Jared Goff is bad at sliding to avoid getting hit

Down: Third and four

Time: 8:35 left in second quarter

Jared Goff is a rookie and has much to learn about quarterbacking in the NFL. For instance, he needs to learn how to slide to protect himself. Here he bravely steps up in the pocket and tries to pick up the yardage but as he goes down to protect himself his foot sticks, keeping him exposed as Broncos safety T.J. Ward comes barreling over him. A hit there would have been illegal, but not out of the realm of possibility during the regular season.

What: Pharoh Cooper makes leaping catch for 19-yard gain

Down: Third and four

Time: 2:43 left in second quarter

Goff looks good stepping up in the pocket to throw, but Cooper really makes this play look good with a leaping catch. The result: a first down and a shoulder injury. The rookie receiver is expected to be out a few weeks and could miss the opener.

What: Trumaine Johnson breaks up a pass, Cody Davis intercepts it

Down: Second and three

Time: 10:06 left in second quarter

Broncos wideout Cody Latimer (14) got behind Trumaine Johnson (22) on a go-route but the corner kept a hand on the receiver and turned his head around in time to bat the pass away and into the incoming hands of Davis (38).

What: Terrence Magee runs for 73 yards

Down: First and 10

Time: 5:53 left in fourth quarter

This is the biggest yardage play of the game and it’s all made possible by the blocking of tackle Darrell Williams (63) getting off the line and in front of linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) and receiver David Richards (12), who was released by the Rams on Monday, holding off cornerback Taureen Nixon (39).

What: Aaron Donald records his first tackle for loss in preseason

Down: Third and one

Time: 6:11 left in first quarter

Broncos center Matt Paradis (61) steps up to engage Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree (52), leaving the All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) free to step past a helpless, diving Max Garcia (76) on his way to tackling running back Devontae Booker (20) for a three-yard loss on third down.

