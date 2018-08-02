Todd Gurley continues to be money for the Rams as they plow through workouts at training camp

Backup quarterback Sean Mannion returned after sitting out two practices to be with his wife, who was expecting. The Mannions are now the parents of girl, a team spokesman said. … Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who showed early in camp that he has recovered from back surgery, converted a 63-yard field-goal attempt. … Linebacker Matt Longacre left practice early. He had back surgery in December and Monday had participated in a full-pads practice for the first time since. … McVay said defensive end Ryan Davis has “really shown up” during workouts. He also said he was looking forward to the return of rookie Justin Lawler, a seventh-round pick from Southern Methodist who has been sidelined because of a leg injury. … NFL officials were scheduled to do a presentation Wednesday night for players and coaches about rule changes for the season. ... The Rams practice Thursday and will be off Friday. They will work out Saturday and then depart for Baltimore on Sunday. The Rams and Ravens will practice together Monday and Tuesday, and play Thursday night.