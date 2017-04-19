Rams claim former Patriots offensive lineman Tre' Jackson off waivers

The Rams added offensive line depth Wednesday, claiming former New England Patriots guard Tre’ Jackson off waivers.

Jackson, 24, played at Florida State and was a fourth-round pick by the Patriots in 2015. He started nine games at right guard as a rookie but did not play last season because of a knee injury. The Patriots released him Tuesday.

Jackson is the third offensive lineman to join the Rams since coach Sean McVay was hired in January. The Rams also signed free-agent tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan.

The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Jackson joins a position group that could feature a starting unit of Whitworth at left tackle, Rodger Saffold at left guard, Sullivan at center, Rob Havenstein at right guard and Greg Robinson at right tackle.

Jamon Brown, Cody Wichmann and David Arkin are among other interior lineman on the roster.

The Rams waived cornerback Kevin Short to make room for Jackson.

