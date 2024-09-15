Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

How injuries to Puka Nacua and two offensive linemen will impact Rams vs. Cardinals

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 21. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It’s only one game, but the rash of injuries suffered by Rams in their season-opening loss at Detroit harks back to 2022, when the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams were ravaged by injuries that contributed to the worst Super Bowl hangover in NFL history.

On Wednesday, the Rams placed receiver Puka Nacua (knee sprain) and offensive linemen Steve Avila (medial collateral ligament sprain) and Joe Noteboom (lateral ankle sprain) on injured reserve.

They also signed three offensive linemen: veterans Ty Nsekhe and Geron Christian Sr. and rookie Dylan McMahon, a sixth-round pick who was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon also was signed to the practice squad.

