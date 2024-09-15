Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes before a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes before a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8. The Rams take on the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PDT.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to bounce back after their season-opening loss to Detroit with a win over the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. PDT (Ch. 11).

By Gary Klein 

What you need to know

Rams at Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams place Puka Nacua, two offensive linemen on injured list

John Johnson III shows school children what it means to have GAME

How injuries to Puka Nacua and two offensive linemen will impact Rams vs. Cardinals

By Gary Klein

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 21.
It’s only one game, but the rash of injuries suffered by Rams in their season-opening loss at Detroit harks back to 2022, when the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams were ravaged by injuries that contributed to the worst Super Bowl hangover in NFL history.

On Wednesday, the Rams placed receiver Puka Nacua (knee sprain) and offensive linemen Steve Avila (medial collateral ligament sprain) and Joe Noteboom (lateral ankle sprain) on injured reserve.

They also signed three offensive linemen: veterans Ty Nsekhe and Geron Christian Sr. and rookie Dylan McMahon, a sixth-round pick who was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon also was signed to the practice squad.

Continue reading here

Rams at Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to snap the ball during a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.
It’s only Week 2 and the Rams already are decimated by injuries.

Receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom were placed on injured reserve because of injuries suffered in a 26-20 season-opening overtime defeat at Detroit.

Matthew Stafford still has Cooper Kupp, but Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell will be called upon to help fill the void left by Nacua’s absence.

Continue reading here

