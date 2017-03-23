Rams agree to terms with free-agent defensive lineman Tyrunn Walker

The Rams continued to restock the defense Thursday, agreeing to terms with free-agent tackle Tyrunn Walker.

Walker, 27, is the third defensive player added to the roster, joining cornerback Kayvon Webster and linebacker Connor Barwin.

Walker is expected to provide backup for tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers. Dominique Easley also is on the roster.

The 6-foot-3, 294-pound Walker played the last two seasons for the Detroit Lions. In 2016, he started a career-high eight games and made 15 tackles.

Walker played his first three NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent from Tulsa. He has 3 ½ sacks, none in the last two seasons.

The Rams are switching from the 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

At the outset of free agency, the Rams traded defensive end William Hayes and released end Eugene Sims. Tackle Cam Thomas is a free agent.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein