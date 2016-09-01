Jared Goff struggles in Rams' final preseason game, a 27-25 loss to the Vikings

The exhibition education of Jared Goff ended Thursday night.

It finished in sparkling new U.S Bank Stadium, designed by the same firm in charge of the Rams’ new Inglewood home that will open in three years.

Goff, like the Minnesota Vikings’ new stadium, was regarded as one of the NFL’s shiniest objects after the Rams selected him No. 1 in the draft. In his first start, he demonstrated again that he is far from a completed project.

Goff struggled with accuracy and confidence and committed turnovers on two consecutive plays in the first half as the Rams lost to the Vikings, 27-25.

The Rams concluded the exhibition season with a 2-2 record, defeating the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs and losing on the road to the Denver Broncos and Vikings.

Goff played behind starter Case Keenum in the first three exhibitions, but on Thursday Keenum joined most other starters that were stationed safely on the sideline and out of harm’s way.

So it was Goff’s chance to show how far he had progressed.

After not committing a turnover last week against Denver, he said that he felt “more under control and more comfortable.”

Goff looked sharp on his first series against the Vikings — moving outside the pocket and completing several nice throws before connecting with Kenny Britt for a one-yard touchdown. But it went downhill from there as Goff overthrew passes, had several others dropped by receivers and then committed turnovers.

The nadir came with less than two minutes remaining.

Goff dropped a perfectly good snap in the shotgun formation and lost a fumble at the eight-yard line that led to a field goal.

On the first play of the next series, Vikings end Justin Trattou tipped a pass into the air, and tackle Toby Johnson grabbed the ball for an interception. The Vikings scored on the next play.

Goff completed six of 16 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, with an interception and fumble.

In four exhibitions, Goff was 22 of 49 for 232 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions and three fumbles.

Now, as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 12 opener against the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football,” Goff will sit behind Keenum — and perhaps Sean Mannion.

And it does not look like he will unseat either any time soon.

The Rams, of course, want Keenum to lead them to victories, to put them on a path toward the playoffs.

So Goff no longer will take any first-team reps unless Keenum is injured or falters.

On a night when the field was populated mainly with reserves, Fisher tried to keep Goff safe in his last extended opportunity.

Veteran Rodger Saffold was at left tackle in place of injured Greg Robinson and Rob Havenstein returned from a foot injury to start at right tackle. Britt provided an experienced target.

Linebacker Akeem Ayers and safety Maurice Alexander were the only regular defensive starters for the Rams, who were facing a Vikings team, and fan base, still in shock about quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s season-ending knee injury.

Rookie Joel Stave, who led Wisconsin to a Holiday Bowl victory over USC last season, started for the Vikings in place of Bridgewater.

With rosters needing to be trimmed from 90 to 75 players by Saturday, at least one Rams player came through with a big performance in final auditions.

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox, an undrafted free agent from Colorado State Pueblo, had two sacks and several impressive stops.

Others might have hurt their chances.

Veteran receiver Brian Quick struggled again with drops. And players trying to make the roster or practice squad with special teams play did not help themselves by missing tackles on Jhurell Pressley’s 106-yard kick-off return for a touchdown.

Paul McRoberts caught a touchdown pass, but he also muffed a punt that led to a touchdown.

The Rams trailed at halftime, 13-7, after Goff’s turnovers allowed the Vikings to score 10 unanswered points.

Goff started well, completing a 22-yard pass to running back Chase Reynolds and a 30-yard pass to Bradley Marquez that helped set up his touchdown pass to Britt.

But the next six series ended with punts or turnovers.

Greg Zuerlein pulled the Rams to within three points with a field goal late in the third quarter.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Pressley caused at least six Rams to miss tackles en route to the end zone.

The Vikings increased the lead to 27-10 on C.J. Ham’s short touchdown run.

Mannion’s short touchdown pass to McRoberts and a two-point conversion run by Terrence Magee cut the deficit to 27-18. The Rams trimmed the lead to two points after Aaron Green’s 26-yard touchdown run with 1:53 remaining.

Mannion got one last chance. The Rams got the ball back at their own 39 with 40 seconds remaining, but two incompletions and back-to-back sacks ended their comeback attempt.

