What we learned in the Rams’ 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Special teams can carry their weight – and more

The kickoff-return, punt-block and field-goal units accounted for all but seven of the Rams’ points.

Pharoh Cooper returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown. Malcolm Brown returned Cory Littleton’s blocked punt for a touchdown and Greg Zuerlein kicked two field goals.

It was Cooper’s first NFL touchdown, Brown’s second.

Zuerlein has missed only one of his 18 field-goal attempts this season. He has made all 18 extra-point kicks.

The Rams win when quarterback Jared Goff avoids turnovers

Goff completed only 11 of 21 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown but he did not commit any major mistakes.

That’s a formula for victory.

In the Rams’ four wins, Goff had no passes intercepted. He lost only one fumble.

In a loss to Washington, he had a pass intercepted and lost a fumble. In a defeat by Seattle, he had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble.

Todd Gurley needs to touch the ball a lot

After Gurley got only 16 touches against the Seahawks, coach Sean McVay put the ball in Gurley’s hands 24 times.

Gurley rushed for 116 yards in 23 carries and he also caught a pass.

It marked the third time in the last four games that Gurley has rushed for more than 100 yards.

Gurley has rushed for 521 yards and four touchdowns.

Wade Phillips does not get rattled

Players said it repeatedly in the locker room afterward: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips called a good game.

It didn’t start out very well, what with Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette bursting for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play.

But the Rams did not panic and put the play behind.

They contained Fournette the rest of the game and sacked quarterback Blake Bortles five times.

Sean McVay can manage a game-clinching drive

McVay, the Rams’ play-caller, has been criticized for burning timeouts.

But he forced the Jaguars to use theirs during a 12-play march late in the game that led to a field goal.

The Rams led, 24-17, when they got the ball with 7 minutes 40 seconds left. They held it for about five minutes before making it a two-score margin.