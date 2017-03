Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been honored with an international airport named after him: Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo, which was officially renamed during a ceremony on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid striker also was, um, honored with a bust at the Portugal airport. It looks like this:

Portuguese President FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP/Getty Images Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) and Prime Minister Antonio Costa (2ndR) get ready to unveil a plaque above a bust of CR7 during a ceremony where Madeira's airport in Funchal is to be renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo, on Madeira island, on March 29, 2017.

Ronaldo, of course, does not.

TOPSHOT - Portuguese FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP/Getty Images TOPSHOT - Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo stands past a bust presented during a ceremony where Madeira's airport in Funchal is to be renamed after Cristiano Ronaldo, on Madeira island, on March 29, 2017.

Somewhere out there the artist who drew the infamous courtroom sketch of Tom Brady is probably feeling some sympathy.

