FIFA awards: Carli Lloyd, Cristiano Ronaldo repeat as world's best

Carli Lloyd of the United States has won her second straight FIFA's best woman player award.

Lloyd beat Olympic gold medalist Melanie Behringer of Germany and five-time winner Marta of Brazil.

Lloyd says “I honestly was not expecting this.”

Germany did win the women's coaching awards as Silvia Neid earned her second FIFA prize. She also won the 2010 award. Neid beat two previous winners: Pia Sundhage of Sweden, the Olympic silver medalist, and last year's winner, Jill Ellis of the United States.

Ronaldo wins fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo has won FIFA's best player award for the fourth time, after Portugal and Real Madrid won both major European titles in 2016. He beat Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete a sweep of top individual awards.

Ronaldo's fourth FIFA award closed the gap on five-time winner Messi, the runner-up to each Ronaldo victory, who did not attend the ceremony.

Ronaldo's 2016 trophy haul includes the European Championship, Champions League, and Club World Cup, plus individual best player awards from UEFA and France Football magazine.

Voting was by national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans online.

Freekick earns Faiz Subri best goal

The Puskas Award for best goal was won by Mohd Faiz Subri, who scored with a wildly swerving long-range free kick for Malaysian club Penang.

Mohd Faiz Subri (MAS) - FIFA PUSKAS AWARD The diminutive No. 13, a prolific goal scorer in the Malaysian Super League, hammered his effort goalwards, struck in a 'knuckleball' manner, producing a swerve so wicked that goalkeeper Mohd Nasril Nourdin stood no chance.

Best XI announced

The 2016 FIFA-FIFPro Best 11 announced Monday, as voted by 26,516 players in 69 countries:

Goalkeeper—Manuel Neuer (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Defenders—Daniel Alves (Brazil, Barcelona, Juventus), Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Spain, Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Midfielders—Andres Iniesta (Spain, Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid), Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Forwards—Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (Uruguay, Barcelona)