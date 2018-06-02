Fox Sports taking global perspective for U.S.-less World Cup

As a result, ratings will suffer. Four years ago in Brazil, with much friendlier start times, ESPN averaged 4.6 million viewers per game with the four games featuring the U.S. accounting for almost 20% of the total audience. Given that history and the U.S. qualifying failure, it could cost Fox Sports as much as $20 million in advertising revenue during the monthlong tournament, according to some reports. Other estimates put the losses at twice that.