U.S. to open 2026 World Cup play at SoFi Stadium

A view of the empty SoFi Stadium before an NFL game.
SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams and Chargers and in 2026, World Cup games.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin Baxter
The U.S. will open play in the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, it was announced Sunday by FIFA. SoFi will host six other games as well.

The tournament kicks off June 11 in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium. It will be the third time a World Cup opener will be played in Mexico City.

Canada, the third host country, will begin the tournament June 12 in Toronto’s BMO Field.

The final will be played July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The finals of the previous three World Cups held in the U.S. — the 1994 men’s tournament and the 1999 and 2003 women’s competitions — were played in Southern California, at the Rose Bowl and Dignity Health Sports Park.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest ever with 48 teams and 104 matches. Mexico and Canada will play all three of their group-play games at home.

